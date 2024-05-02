Twin Cities weekend events: MayDay parade, Cinco de Mayo, rubber duck race

Larger-than-life puppets, Art Bikes, the Southside Battletrain and much more will march down Bloomington Avenue this Sunday for the beloved Minneapolis MayDay Parade.

Catch up quick: The MayDay parade was run by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre for decades, but the nonprofit ended its involvement in 2019.

Community organizations took the reins so it could continue.

What to expect: The parade starts at Bloomington and E 28th St. at noon and ends at 34th and 15th Ave. (next to Powderhorn Park).

Afterward, head a few blocks south to Reverie Cafe for the In the Spirit of MayDay Block Party with vendors, food, live music and more starting at 2pm.

In other entertainment news...

👗 Black Fashion Week MN kicks off Friday with The Looks of Luxury, the first of four events through May 11 celebrating local Black creatives. The runway show at Hewing Hotel merges "fine automobiles with fashion." $25+.

🪐 May the Fourth be with you on Saturday, aka the unofficial Star Wars day.

56 Brewing is hosting a 5K run (costumes encouraged) through Northeast Minneapolis; Bent Brewstillery in Roseville has a Wookie calling competition; and Insight Brewing in Minneapolis will run Star Wars trivia and "saber duels." 5K entry starts at $18; other events free.

🐎 Break out the mint juleps. The 150th Kentucky Derby is Saturday.

Canterbury Park in Shakopee is throwing Minnesota's Best Derby Party starting at noon. Expect multiple best-dressed contests, live music and, of course, betting. $10 entry.

🐥 Forget the horses: There's a much bigger race happening right here in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Minnehaha Creek Duck Race, in which hundreds of rubber ducks compete to make it downstream the fastest, kicks off at 11am. Sign-ups are closed, but you can still sponsor a duck for $3. Free.

🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo is Sunday! St. Paul's popular Westside Cinco de Mayo festival will be Saturday, 10am–5pm, and feature a parade, car show, dog show and live music. Free.