Minneapolis' ArtCar + ArtBike Parade turns transportation into art

A "Toy-oh-tah" covered in toys, a Volkswagen Beetle with paintings of bugs, and a car with a working toilet on top take to the streets of Minneapolis for one of the city's wackiest parades.

What's happening: At least 30 uniquely decorated forms of transportation will cruise around Lake Harriet on July 29, 5-7pm, for the 29th ArtCars + ArtBikes Parade.

Though the cars and bikes are often seen at other events throughout the year, the annual parade is the best chance to see them all in one place.

What she's saying: "We use cars as a canvas — the outside is how we express ourselves," said founder Jan Elftmann, whose ArtCar is covered in thousands of champagne corks she accumulated when she was a server.

The only rules are that the ArtCar is primarily made by the owner, not a third party, and that they are street legal.

Details