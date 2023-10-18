First look: El Sazon Cocina & Tragos debuts in Southwest Minneapolis

El Sazon Tacos & More, the acclaimed taco stand known for its elevated tasting dinners held inside an Eagan BP gas station, has officially opened its full-service restaurant in southwest Minneapolis.

Context: The stand opened in March 2022 and was already beloved by those in the know, but drew media attention this year for chef Cristian de Leon's sold-out "Night at the Gas Station" dinners — upscale five-course meals held in the middle of the BP.

De Leon and his wife Karen, who both have decades of restaurant experience across the Twin Cities, have expanded with standalone restaurant El Sazon Cocina & Tragos, which promises elevated Latin American dishes with a twist.

I visited the soft opening last week — here's what I found.

What to expect: The restaurant located in a Tangletown retail center is relatively small and unassuming, with around 50 seats and a small bar in the corner.

But the menu is extensive, ranging from El Sazon's original beloved tacos and burritos to entrées like bone-in birria, slow-roasted pork shank, and almond and pepitas crusted tilapia.

What I ordered: We started with elote (Mexican grilled corn), then moved on to a colorful ceviche served with nixta tostadas.

For entrées, we scarfed down the carne asada and short rib birria ramen, the latter of which comes with two birria and cheese taquitos, and added a chicken al pastor taco and a veggie taco on the side.

We finished the meal with churros, which are served with sides of dulce de leche for dipping and chocolate Abuelita, a Mexican hot chocolate.

My thought bubble: Believe the hype. The appetizers alone sold me on coming back, but once I tried that birria, I wanted to make a reservation for the very next day.

If nothing else, stop by the original stand in Eagan for some tacos — it's staying open, Karen de Leon told me — and thank me later.

Of note: I was only able to try the mocktails because the restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license (expected by November at the latest).

But the mariposa made with butterfly pea flower tea is both refreshing and beautiful, while the roasted pepitas horchata is a delicious autumnal spin on the rice-based drink.

Details: 5309 Lyndale Ave. S. Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 10am-3pm. Reservations accepted, walk-ins welcome.