First look: El Sazon Cocina & Tragos debuts in Southwest Minneapolis
El Sazon Tacos & More, the acclaimed taco stand known for its elevated tasting dinners held inside an Eagan BP gas station, has officially opened its full-service restaurant in southwest Minneapolis.
Context: The stand opened in March 2022 and was already beloved by those in the know, but drew media attention this year for chef Cristian de Leon's sold-out "Night at the Gas Station" dinners — upscale five-course meals held in the middle of the BP.
- De Leon and his wife Karen, who both have decades of restaurant experience across the Twin Cities, have expanded with standalone restaurant El Sazon Cocina & Tragos, which promises elevated Latin American dishes with a twist.
I visited the soft opening last week — here's what I found.
What to expect: The restaurant located in a Tangletown retail center is relatively small and unassuming, with around 50 seats and a small bar in the corner.
- But the menu is extensive, ranging from El Sazon's original beloved tacos and burritos to entrées like bone-in birria, slow-roasted pork shank, and almond and pepitas crusted tilapia.
What I ordered: We started with elote (Mexican grilled corn), then moved on to a colorful ceviche served with nixta tostadas.
- For entrées, we scarfed down the carne asada and short rib birria ramen, the latter of which comes with two birria and cheese taquitos, and added a chicken al pastor taco and a veggie taco on the side.
- We finished the meal with churros, which are served with sides of dulce de leche for dipping and chocolate Abuelita, a Mexican hot chocolate.
My thought bubble: Believe the hype. The appetizers alone sold me on coming back, but once I tried that birria, I wanted to make a reservation for the very next day.
- If nothing else, stop by the original stand in Eagan for some tacos — it's staying open, Karen de Leon told me — and thank me later.
Of note: I was only able to try the mocktails because the restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license (expected by November at the latest).
- But the mariposa made with butterfly pea flower tea is both refreshing and beautiful, while the roasted pepitas horchata is a delicious autumnal spin on the rice-based drink.
Details: 5309 Lyndale Ave. S. Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 10am-3pm. Reservations accepted, walk-ins welcome.
- See more of our meal on the Axios Twin Cities Instagram.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.