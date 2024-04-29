Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach was first elected to Congress in 2020. Photo Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

GOP U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach won't have the state Republican Party's endorsement as she seeks to fend off a primary challenge in western Minnesota's 7th Congressional District. The latest: Republican delegates in the district decided over the weekend not to pick a side in the race between Trump-backed Fischbach and Steve Boyd, a small business owner who says he's aligned with the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Both candidates plan to compete in the Aug. 13 primary.

State of play: Fischbach, a two-term member of Congress who previously served as a state legislator and lieutenant governor, has one of the state delegation's most conservative voting records and former President Trump's endorsement.

Boyd, a first-time candidate who argues it's time for a change, is running as an outsider.

Between the lines: A long-running feud between activists in Otter Tail County and the state party fueled a delegate dispute ahead of the endorsing convention.

What we're watching: Fischbach has a big cash advantage — and, as an incumbent, the benefit of higher name ID.

In other endorsement news:

Attorney Tayler Rahm won the GOP's seal of approval in a competitive suburban Twin Cities congressional district with 74% of the vote.

As we reported last week, his well-funded rival, former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab, says he's staying in the race despite the vote.

Both are hoping to be the party's nominee against DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Tad Jude, a former judge and state legislator, won the GOP endorsement in the west metro's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrats in a central Minnesota state House District decided to stick with their endorsement of a convicted felon accused of stalking and harassing the GOP incumbent.

DFL Party chair Ken Martin said he "strongly disavows this endorsement.

The candidate, Judd Hoff, did not respond to a local paper's request for comment.

Trail Mix is Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot's occasional column on all things Minnesota politics. Send her your tips and political takes: [email protected]