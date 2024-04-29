GOP U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach won't have the state Republican Party's endorsement as she seeks to fend off a primary challenge in western Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
The latest: Republican delegates in the district decided over the weekend not to pick a side in the race between Trump-backed Fischbach and Steve Boyd, a small business owner who says he's aligned with the conservative Freedom Caucus.
Both candidates plan to compete in the Aug. 13 primary.
State of play: Fischbach, a two-term member of Congress who previously served as a state legislator and lieutenant governor, has one of the state delegation's most conservative voting records and former President Trump's endorsement.