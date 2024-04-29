2 hours ago - Politics

Trump-backed Rep. Michelle Fischbach fails to secure state party endorsement

headshot
: Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., participates in the House Ways and Means Committee organizing meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach was first elected to Congress in 2020. Photo Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

GOP U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach won't have the state Republican Party's endorsement as she seeks to fend off a primary challenge in western Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

The latest: Republican delegates in the district decided over the weekend not to pick a side in the race between Trump-backed Fischbach and Steve Boyd, a small business owner who says he's aligned with the conservative Freedom Caucus.

  • Both candidates plan to compete in the Aug. 13 primary.

State of play: Fischbach, a two-term member of Congress who previously served as a state legislator and lieutenant governor, has one of the state delegation's most conservative voting records and former President Trump's endorsement.

Between the lines: A long-running feud between activists in Otter Tail County and the state party fueled a delegate dispute ahead of the endorsing convention.

What we're watching: Fischbach has a big cash advantage — and, as an incumbent, the benefit of higher name ID.

In other endorsement news:

Attorney Tayler Rahm won the GOP's seal of approval in a competitive suburban Twin Cities congressional district with 74% of the vote.

  • As we reported last week, his well-funded rival, former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab, says he's staying in the race despite the vote.
  • Both are hoping to be the party's nominee against DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Tad Jude, a former judge and state legislator, won the GOP endorsement in the west metro's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrats in a central Minnesota state House District decided to stick with their endorsement of a convicted felon accused of stalking and harassing the GOP incumbent.

  • DFL Party chair Ken Martin said he "strongly disavows this endorsement.
  • The candidate, Judd Hoff, did not respond to a local paper's request for comment.

Trail Mix is Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot's occasional column on all things Minnesota politics. Send her your tips and political takes: [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more