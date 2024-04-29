⛺︎ Mapping pro-Palestine protests
In just over a week, about 600 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S. on at least 15 college campuses, including at the University of Minnesota.
Why it matters: Across the U.S., university administrations have cracked down — in unprecedented ways — on student demonstrators as protests grow in size and intensity.
State of play: Students are demanding that their universities cut ties with businesses that have financial ties with Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.
Zoom in: At the U of M last Tuesday morning, police arrested nine people for trespassing after they set up an encampment on Northrop Mall, MPR News reported.
- Seven of those nine arrestees were current or former students.
- As the week went on, the university said protesters heeded police warnings and removed their tents on several occasions.
