⛺︎ Mapping pro-Palestine protests

Data: Axios research. Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately. Locations approximated for clarity. Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik, and Will Chase/Axios

In just over a week, about 600 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S. on at least 15 college campuses, including at the University of Minnesota.

Why it matters: Across the U.S., university administrations have cracked down — in unprecedented ways — on student demonstrators as protests grow in size and intensity.

State of play: Students are demanding that their universities cut ties with businesses that have financial ties with Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.

Zoom in: At the U of M last Tuesday morning, police arrested nine people for trespassing after they set up an encampment on Northrop Mall, MPR News reported.

Seven of those nine arrestees were current or former students.

As the week went on, the university said protesters heeded police warnings and removed their tents on several occasions.

