Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman (center) speaks at a March 14 press conference surrounded by other council members and supporters of a new rideshare ordinance. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Several Minneapolis City Council members expressed openness Thursday to amending their new rideshare driver pay ordinance before it takes effect May 1. Why it matters: While the council has vowed not to bend to Uber and Lyft's threats to leave Minneapolis, their comments Thursday also suggest there's some room for compromise — so long as drivers would still earn the equivalent of minimum wage.

The latest: City staff are asking for as much Minneapolis-specific data as possible from a broader statewide study on Uber and Lyft rides, Council Members Aurin Chowdhury and Aisha Chughtai said.

By the week of April 15, city staff will report to the council on whatever numbers they receive.

The new numbers could lead to adjustments to the ordinance, which currently sets the minimum rate of pay for a rideshare driver at $1.40 per mile.

Between the lines: In the Twin Cities metro, the recently released statewide study suggested a rate of $1.21 per mile would guarantee drivers a $15.57 minimum wage while also covering vehicle expenses plus a suite of benefits.

Yes, but: Council members cited the need for more granular data, saying Minneapolis' gas prices are higher than the rest of the metro.

What they're saying: "The only question is a technical question," said Council President Elliott Payne. "What is the formula that will get us to a guaranteed minimum wage for our drivers?"

What's next: Council members say the city is working to remove startup barriers for Uber and Lyft alternatives that have expressed interest in starting in Minneapolis.

Some of those barriers include an approximately $45,000 licensing fee.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify when city staffers will present their findings to the full council.