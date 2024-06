Kirk Cousins may have thrown his last pass for the Vikings. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

The next two weeks could dramatically re-shape the Minnesota Vikings for years to come. The big picture: The team has until March 13 to re-sign quarterback Kirk Cousins. If not, he becomes a free agent and the Vikings will incur a $28.5 million charge against their salary cap, all but guaranteeing that Cousins' days in Minnesota are over.

Why it matters: Letting Cousins walk means the team's "competitive rebuild" that started two years ago would become a full rebuild, of which the team hasn't done since 2014.

It also means they'll be searching for their quarterback of the future, likely in April's NFL Draft.

Friction point: Cousins has been a very good quarterback for the Vikings and endeared himself to fans.

But his large salaries have made it difficult for the team to surround him with enough talent to make a deep playoff run. In six seasons here, he's been paid $185 million but made the playoffs just twice, winning one postseason game.

Between the lines: If the Vikings don't have to pay Cousins something like $40 million a year — the going rate for a franchise QB these days — they will be able to spend that money shoring up their defense, which desperately needs an infusion of talent.

The team could keep pending free agent pass rusher Danielle Hunter or sign a similar type of player.

They would also have more flexibility to offer contract extensions to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, both franchise cornerstones.

What they're saying: General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have made it clear they want Cousins back.