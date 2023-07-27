What we learned about Kirk Cousins from Netflix's "Quarterback"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kirk and Julie Cousins at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Quarterback." Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Netflix's new "Quarterback" documentary confirmed much of what Vikings fans knew about Kirk Cousins.

He's a mild-mannered family man who works hard to be a good football player.

Zoom in: But filmmakers also illuminated some things about the star that not all fans knew. Here are a few:

Cousins meets regularly with the team's sports psychologist and also does something called neurofeedback, where he straps sensors on his head that remind him to stay focused on his task.

He takes Tuesdays off and stays away from the team, which he acknowledged threw his coaches for a loop. On one such Tuesday, he went for a walk with his wife Julie, responded to fan mail, and perused a Barnes & Noble store.

We knew Kirk was durable — he's never missed a game to injury in his five seasons with the Vikings. But the documentary shows the pain he endures and his toughness. He had taken so many shots to his midsection early in the season last year that he looked miserable during the team's miraculous comeback over the Buffalo Bills.

Nick's thought bubble: The documentary provides an at-times fascinating glimpse behind-the-scenes on how quarterbacks prepare each week.