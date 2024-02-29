Here are the first projects St. Paul's new sales tax will pay for

A 2023 rendering of a raised pedestrian crossing proposed for a city-run project reconstructing a portion of Grand Avenue near Macalester College. Image courtesy of the City of St. Paul

St. Paul's 1% sales tax increase takes effect on April 1, and city leaders have unveiled which projects they'll pay for first — including a rebuild of Grand Avenue, plus dozens more improvements to parks. Why it matters: In exchange for what'll be Minnesota's highest sales tax rate (9.875%), city officials say St. Paul residents and visitors will pay to clear years-old maintenance backlogs that have led to nightmare potholes, worn-out athletic fields, and the visible decay of some park buildings.

What they're saying: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, as [Mayor Melvin Carter] said, not just to fix potholes, but to transform the streets," public works director Sean Kershaw told Axios.

Flashback: St. Paul voters approved the tax increase last fall. Over its 20-year life, it could generate nearly $1 billion.

Three-quarters of the revenue is earmarked for streets, and the rest for parks.

State of play: Parks director Andy Rodriguez has already lined up at least 75 projects — totaling $30.1 million — to kick off "a full-on revitalization of the parks system."

Rodriguez supposes the most noticeable projects to begin immediately would be the installation of either artificial turf or new irrigation systems at 11 athletic fields.

His department's also seeking permission to start repairs on building and pool repairs, new tennis and pickleball courts, and downtown park spaces — plus $7 million for a geothermal heating project at the Como Zoo.

Zoom in: The first streets project to get sales tax funding will be a $13 million rebuild of Grand Avenue between Fairview and Snelling that, among other repairs, would add raised pedestrian crossings near Macalester College. Construction would last through 2025.

Next up would be reconstructions of Jackson Street, Earl Street, Pelham Boulevard, and a portion of University Avenue east of the State Capitol.

Zoom out: City officials say they'll use the revenue generated from the tax to improve or rebuild 24 stretches of high-traffic streets. That funding will also free up money and resources for repairs on neighborhood streets.

The fine print: Sales tax revenues won't pay for the entire Grand Avenue project. Current plans budget for billing property owners along the route for $1 million worth of the repairs, though Kershaw notes this is a "placeholder" as officials sort out the city's policies on special tax assessments.