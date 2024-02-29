Here are the first projects St. Paul's new sales tax will pay for

St. Paul's 1% sales tax increase takes effect on April 1, and city leaders have unveiled which projects they'll pay for first — including a rebuild of Grand Avenue, plus dozens more improvements to parks.
Why it matters: In exchange for what'll be Minnesota's highest sales tax rate (9.875%), city officials say St. Paul residents and visitors will pay to clear years-old maintenance backlogs that have led to nightmare potholes, worn-out athletic fields, and the visible decay of some park buildings.
What they're saying: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, as [Mayor Melvin Carter] said, not just to fix potholes, but to transform the streets," public works director Sean Kershaw told Axios.
Next up would be reconstructions of Jackson Street, Earl Street, Pelham Boulevard, and a portion of University Avenue east of the State Capitol.
Zoom out: City officials say they'll use the revenue generated from the tax to improve or rebuild 24 stretches of high-traffic streets. That funding will also free up money and resources for repairs on neighborhood streets.
The fine print: Sales tax revenues won't pay for the entire Grand Avenue project. Current plans budget for billing property owners along the route for $1 million worth of the repairs, though Kershaw notes this is a "placeholder" as officials sort out the city's policies on special tax assessments.
St. Paul has faced legal challenges for charging property owners for too many types of routine street repairs.