Playground, pickleball court proposed for Pedro Park redesign

Torey Van Oot
Rendering of Pedro Park redesign with green lawn, people sitting and walking, a playground and covered seating in distance

A rendering shows the park's lawn with amenities in the background. Image courtesy of City of St. Paul.

A playground, a pickleball court and space for public art could be coming to St. Paul's Pedro Park.

Driving the news: The city released draft renderings Monday showing the planned makeover of the site at 10th St. E and Robert St. N.

What to expect: Lots of green space and amenities. The latest conceptual design includes a large lawn and room for a splash pad, a dog park and a sheltered area with seating.

  • The city plans to demolish the neighboring (and now vacant) Public Safety Annex building as part of the project, The Pioneer Press notes.

Flashback: The land was donated to the city by the owners of Pedro Luggage after the longtime shop closed in the late 2000s.

What's next: Demolition of the annex is expected to start in April and wrap by May.

Yes, but: It could be a while before the transformation is complete. A timeline for construction of the park will be set once funding is secured, a city spokesperson told Axios.

A rendering of a tall bright red play structure for children with people
A proposed play area for the park. Image courtesy of the city of St. Paul
A rendering of a covered seating area at a park with picnic and patio style tables
A covered seated area would provide space for picnics and community gatherings. Image courtesy of the city of St. Paul.
