Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Twin Cities homes owned by Black people are typically worth 14% less than those owned by white people, per data Zillow exclusively shared with Axios. Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than those with white owners ($354,000).

What they're saying: "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.

The appraiser workforce is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies aim to address that, Joseph says.

What's happening: Although racial discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing was outlawed in 1968, racism is still deeply embedded in every part of the buying process.

By the numbers: Nearly 17% of Black U.S. mortgage applicants were denied in 2022, compared to 6.7% of white applicants in that same period, per the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

These figures have remained relatively steady over the last five years, per CFPB data.

High debt-to-income ratios and poor or nonexistent credit history are the largest reasons Black mortgage applicants are denied at a higher rate than other racial groups in the U.S., Urban Institute researcher Jung Choi tells Axios.

Higher amounts of debt and delinquent payments are tanking credit scores and driving up that DTI ratio, she says.

Compared to other groups, Black people are most likely to be unbanked, largely due to a lack of trust — spurred by predatory lending and discriminatory banking practices.

Between the lines: Higher mortgage rates are making the problem worse by increasing the amount you spend on debt each month, Choi says.