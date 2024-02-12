Still looking for somewhere to wine and dine your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? We've got you covered.

Driving the recommendations: We recently asked readers to share their picks for the most romantic spots in the Twin Cities.

It turns out, y'all have game.

Pinoli in Uptown is a "hidden gem," reader Susan C. wrote.

"Very cozy, terrific Italian food, excellent cocktails, great service, and EVERY Wednesday is date night (not just on Valentine's Day), with a $42 deal."

Pour! Wine Bar & Bistro offers "local owners, scratch kitchen, excellent food and atmosphere" at its locations in Champlin and Otsego, James R. tells us.

Babani's in St. Paul, which claims to be the first Kurdish restaurant in the U.S., was founded by a Kurdish immigrant who claims he settled in Minnesota after hearing on the news that women here were "strong, blond and beautiful." He met the love of his life soon after.

"The front page of the menu is dedicated to the story of their romance," Jane wrote.

Kyatchi: "The best spot for a hip, cute date night," Felicia C. writes. "Sustainably caught sushi, an excellent happy hour, and some of the most creative cocktails I've had."

Bonus: There's a Goodwill nearby that's open until 9pm. "Tipsy thrifting can be very romantic!"

Jensen's Food & Cocktails in Eagan "is the best place to show your love for your mate," according to Daniel J.

"A stop at Bald Man Brewing across the street seals the deal for everyone."

Chloe by Vincent and Eato, both In Minneapolis, got the thumbs up from couple Kendall and Matt M, who emailed us separately.

"Eato is more fun and funky romantic while Chloe is more classic!" Kendall wrote

W.A Frost's "impressive" Valentine's dinner special is almost booked up. But Andrew S. doesn't want that to deter you from checking out the classic Cathedral Hill spot.

"Personally, I'd skip the fancy five-course expensive dinner and settle for apps and cocktails in the bar or downstairs lounge area. The vibes are immaculate!"

Hyacinth "is the best reservation for Valentine's Day," Haley C. writes, claiming to speak on behalf of all St. Paulites.

"It's cozy and delicious, and the service is excellent!"

The other side: "You gotta be a real amateur to take someone out to dinner on Valentine's Day. It's the New Year's of date nights," groused longtime reader Patrick C.

