Minneapolis exploring secure bike parking program

As early as this fall, Minneapolis city officials plan to bring bike lockers — or something like them — to more than a dozen locations across the city as part of a pilot program.

Why it matters: Giving people a secure place to lock up their wheels is one key to convincing them to take more trips by bike.

Zoom in: This is especially true for users of e-bikes, city officials said. The electric-powered devices have grown in popularity, but owners may not feel safe locking up their expensive investment outside.

Details: City mobility planner Russ Brooks said Thursday that he's aiming to set up 15 or 20 parking locations throughout the program's three-year pilot phase.

Private companies would provide and maintain the sites. The costs of running them would be covered by advertising or "nominal" fees to users, Brooks added.

How it works: It depends on which provider the city chooses. Some companies offer fully enclosed lockers or pods, similar to those Metro Transit offers at some stations.

Other storage options are big enough for people to stand inside. Still others aren't enclosed at all and resemble a heavy-duty rack from a bike-sharing program.

Some companies offer charging stations.

The bottom line: Minneapolis wants to convert car users to make the majority of their trips by either public transit, walking, or bike by 2030. This pilot is a small part of that effort, Brooks said.