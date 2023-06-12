20 mins ago - Sports
Twins testing bike corral at Target Field
Bicyclists can now use a secured corral at Target Field as the Twins test out a new way to prevent thefts.
What happened: In last May staff taped off most of the hundreds of bike racks that ring the ballpark and set up a fenced-in bike corral close to Gate 6, which is near the light rail station.
What they're saying: Bike thefts have been an occasional occurrence during Target Field's 14-year history, said team spokesperson Matt Hodson.
- The Twins have tried increased staffing and cameras, but due to how spread out the racks are, those efforts have not been "perfect," he said.
How it works: Like other corrals, you leave your bike, get a ticket, then you come back and get it when you leave and the service is free.
