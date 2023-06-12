Bicyclists can now use a secured corral at Target Field as the Twins test out a new way to prevent thefts.

What happened: In last May staff taped off most of the hundreds of bike racks that ring the ballpark and set up a fenced-in bike corral close to Gate 6, which is near the light rail station.

What they're saying: Bike thefts have been an occasional occurrence during Target Field's 14-year history, said team spokesperson Matt Hodson.

The Twins have tried increased staffing and cameras, but due to how spread out the racks are, those efforts have not been "perfect," he said.

How it works: Like other corrals, you leave your bike, get a ticket, then you come back and get it when you leave and the service is free.