Your Twin Cities concert guide from February to April
It's not yet the busy summer concert season, but local venues are heating up with some big acts over the next three months.
Here are a handful to bookmark:
February
13: Madonna's rescheduled Xcel Energy Center show after the Queen of Pop fell ill last summer. Tickets $70+
16: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull at Xcel Energy Center. $55+
16: R&B artist Eric Bellinger at Amsterdam Bar. $25
24: Indie rockers Cold War Kids come to First Avenue. $35
22: Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste plays First Avenue. $50
25: Silversun Pickups at First Avenue. $35
March
2-3: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit put on back-to-back shows at Palace Theatre. $70 to $135.
8: Jenny Lewis at Palace Theatre. $35 to $65.
15: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo quickly sold out Xcel Energy Center. Tickets on the secondary market start at around $250.
23: Bad Bunny comes to Target Center. $175+
April
6: Fall Out Boy at Target Center. $57+
12: The Mountain Goats at Palace Theatre. $45 to $65.
20: Tim McGraw at Xcel Energy Center. $144+
23: Sum 41 at the Minneapolis Armory. $74+
27: Nicki Minaj at Target Center, $80+
