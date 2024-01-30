Share on email (opens in new window)

Madonna performs in October 2023. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

It's not yet the busy summer concert season, but local venues are heating up with some big acts over the next three months.

Here are a handful to bookmark:

February

13: Madonna's rescheduled Xcel Energy Center show after the Queen of Pop fell ill last summer. Tickets $70+

16: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull at Xcel Energy Center. $55+

16: R&B artist Eric Bellinger at Amsterdam Bar. $25

24: Indie rockers Cold War Kids come to First Avenue. $35

22: Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste plays First Avenue. $50

25: Silversun Pickups at First Avenue. $35

March

2-3: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit put on back-to-back shows at Palace Theatre. $70 to $135.

8: Jenny Lewis at Palace Theatre. $35 to $65.

15: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo quickly sold out Xcel Energy Center. Tickets on the secondary market start at around $250.

23: Bad Bunny comes to Target Center. $175+

April

6: Fall Out Boy at Target Center. $57+

12: The Mountain Goats at Palace Theatre. $45 to $65.

20: Tim McGraw at Xcel Energy Center. $144+

23: Sum 41 at the Minneapolis Armory. $74+

27: Nicki Minaj at Target Center, $80+