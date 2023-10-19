Share on email (opens in new window)

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform in the Twin Cities in 2024 as part of a 47-show North America tour.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's "Most Wanted Tour" will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

He will take the stage at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 23.

State of the playlist: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:59pm.