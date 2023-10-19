1 hour ago - Things to Do
Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted" tour coming to the Twin Cities
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform in the Twin Cities in 2024 as part of a 47-show North America tour.
What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's "Most Wanted Tour" will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.
- He will take the stage at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 23.
State of the playlist: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:59pm.
- Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.