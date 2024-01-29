Fans attending the TwinsFest didn't have much to celebrate, outside of Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame election.

Driving the news: With just over two weeks until spring training begins, the Twins have not signed a significant free agent or made a trade.

Why it matters: Fresh off their first playoff series win in 21 years, the Twins have a roster capable of getting back into the postseason. Fans hope that adding some talent will help them make a deeper run.

By the numbers: The Twins had a $156 million payroll last season, which was close to the league average. If they don't make any more moves this offseason, their payroll next season will be about $128 million.

What's happening: The Twins are hung up in a local TV rights snafu. Their broadcast partner Bally Sports was paying the team $55 million annually. While Bally's parent company Diamond Sports navigates bankruptcy, the team still doesn't have a new partner and therefore doesn't know how much, if any, of the $55 million it would make this year.

Zoom out: Other teams are in similar uncertain waters with their local TV deals, and the median MLB payroll is down $25 million compared to last year, according to The Athletic.

Between the foul lines: This is already a good roster with only one glaring need following the loss of ace Sonny Gray: A starting pitcher the team could trust in a playoff game.

One way of filling that void is shelling out big bucks to sign a free agent. The other is via a trade, which would cost the team prospects and maybe established players, but not necessarily more money.

Flashback: The history of the Twins under chief baseball officer Derek Falvey suggests fans should be patient. He often waits until late in the winter to make big moves, like the Jan. 20 trade for Pablo López last year.

The other side: By doing nothing, the Twins might still win what appears to be another weak AL Central division, but they risk killing the buzz among fans.