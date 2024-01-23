1 hour ago - Sports
St. Paul produces a fourth Baseball Hall of Famer in Joe Mauer
Joe Mauer's election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday gives St. Paul some serious credibility in Cooperstown.
Zoom in: Mauer becomes the fourth son of the city to be elected to the hall.
- He will soon join fellow Cretin-Derham Hall alum Paul Molitor, Central's Dave Winfield and Highland Park's Jack Morris.
By the numbers: Players from St. Paul now make up about 1% of the Hall of Fame's nearly 350 members.
