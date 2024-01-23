1 hour ago - Sports

St. Paul produces a fourth Baseball Hall of Famer in Joe Mauer

Photo illustration of Joe Mauer, Jack Morris, Dave Winfield, and Paul Molitor over a map of St. Paul.

Joe Mauer's election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday gives St. Paul some serious credibility in Cooperstown.

Zoom in: Mauer becomes the fourth son of the city to be elected to the hall.

  • He will soon join fellow Cretin-Derham Hall alum Paul Molitor, Central's Dave Winfield and Highland Park's Jack Morris.

By the numbers: Players from St. Paul now make up about 1% of the Hall of Fame's nearly 350 members.

