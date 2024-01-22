Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame fate will be revealed Tuesday

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will reveal which former players are headed for Cooperstown Tuesday and it's looking like Joe Mauer could be one of them.

Why it matters: An election to the hall in his first year of eligibility would cap off a remarkable story for Mauer, who grew up in St. Paul and played his entire 15-year career for his hometown team.

Reality check: Half of voters have revealed their ballots and Mauer currently has 83% of those votes. He needs 75% to make the cut.

Between the lines: While those numbers look good, the voters who don't share their ballots tend to be more selective, so it could be very close.

Yes, but: Even if he misses it narrowly this year, he's a shoo-in to make it in future years because players tend to get more votes as time goes on.

By the numbers: While Hall of Fame voting is not based just on numbers, there's a good analytics case to be made for Mauer.

Based on a metric called "wins above replacement" — which tries to measure how many wins a player provides a team compared to a marginal baseball player — Mauer would rank ninth out of the 16 catchers currently in the Hall of Fame, according to Baseball Reference.

He won an MVP award, three batting titles and was selected to six all-star games, though critics will note his play dropped off later in his career following several injuries.

What to watch: Results will be announced at 5pm on MLB Network.