Minnesota sports fans could soon start streaming their favorite teams on Amazon Prime Video.

What's happening: Bally Sports owner Diamond Sports Group has formalized a plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy later this year in a deal that includes a $115 million investment from Amazon, reports Axios' Tim Baysinger.

The deal with Amazon will see the tech giant take a minority stake and become the streaming home for Bally Sports Networks' games.

Bally carries more than 40 teams on its TV networks and has streaming rights for all the NBA and NHL teams that it carries, including the Wild and Wolves.

The intrigue: Even if the deal is approved in bankruptcy court, we don't yet have clarity on what will happen with the Twins. Their contract with Diamond expired after last season and they've been exploring what to do next. This deal could bring the the team back to Bally.

The Twins have avoided signing any major free agents this offseason as it faced the reality that most or all of the $55 million it collected from Diamond would disappear.

If they come to a new deal, Twins Daily blogger/podcaster John Bonnes wrote that this could open the door for the Twins to start spending money on players again.

What we're watching: It's not yet known when streaming on Amazon would begin, as well as how much it would cost for local sports.