Early voting for Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary begins Jan. 19.

Why it matters: The results will determine how the state's delegates are allocated at the nominating conventions this summer.

State of the polls: The state's actual primary isn't until Super Tuesday, which falls on March 5.

But a state law allowing a 46-day window for absentee voting means Minnesotans can technically cast their ballots before residents in early states, like New Hampshire and South Carolina, head to the polls.

How it works: Eligible voters — including those who will be 18 by March 5 — can register and request a mail-in ballot or cast one in person at an early voting location.

Mail ballots must arrive by Election Day. They can also be dropped off in person at the election office that sent it by 8pm on March 5.

Those who send a ballot by mail can track its status via the Secretary of State's website.

The intrigue: Several candidates who will appear on the state's ballots have already dropped out. It's possible — perhaps even likely — that more will exit the race before Super Tuesday.

If that happens, voters are able to "claw back" their absentee ballot and cast a new one up until 18 days before the primary.

Of note: Unlike in the August primary for state and congressional races, voters need to choose a political party's ballot to vote for a presidential nominee.

Your ballot choice — but not whom you voted for — will be shared with that party's chair. The list is not considered public data.

What we're watching: Whether leading candidates campaign in the state ahead of Super Tuesday.