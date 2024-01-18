Early voting in Minnesota for 2024 presidential primary begins Friday
Early voting for Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary begins Jan. 19.
Why it matters: The results will determine how the state's delegates are allocated at the nominating conventions this summer.
State of the polls: The state's actual primary isn't until Super Tuesday, which falls on March 5.
- But a state law allowing a 46-day window for absentee voting means Minnesotans can technically cast their ballots before residents in early states, like New Hampshire and South Carolina, head to the polls.
How it works: Eligible voters — including those who will be 18 by March 5 — can register and request a mail-in ballot or cast one in person at an early voting location.
- Mail ballots must arrive by Election Day. They can also be dropped off in person at the election office that sent it by 8pm on March 5.
- Those who send a ballot by mail can track its status via the Secretary of State's website.
The intrigue: Several candidates who will appear on the state's ballots have already dropped out. It's possible — perhaps even likely — that more will exit the race before Super Tuesday.
- If that happens, voters are able to "claw back" their absentee ballot and cast a new one up until 18 days before the primary.
Of note: Unlike in the August primary for state and congressional races, voters need to choose a political party's ballot to vote for a presidential nominee.
- Your ballot choice — but not whom you voted for — will be shared with that party's chair. The list is not considered public data.
What we're watching: Whether leading candidates campaign in the state ahead of Super Tuesday.
- Former President Trump said ahead of the 2020 election that he would never come back if he lost the state, which he did by 7 percentage points.
- Yes, but: He has more recently pledged to aggressively target the state in the general election.
