Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary ballots are set.

Driving the news: The Minnesota Republican Party and Minnesota DFL Party leaders submitted their approved candidate lists for the March 5 election to the Secretary of State on Wednesday.

They faced a Jan. 2 deadline for providing a line-up to the office.

The big picture: Voters on both sides of the aisle will have multiple options when they head to the polls on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.

Of note: The DFL also asked that the ballot include an "uncommitted" option and a space for write-in candidates.

Between the lines: Democratic leaders in some other states are seeking to keep Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and other challengers to President Biden off their primary ballots.

Phillips, who will appear on Minnesota's ballot, has pledged to challenge those decisions.

The other side: The state Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block former President Trump from the ballot, allowing the GOP front-runner to remain in the mix for the state's election.

Zoom in: Here are the candidate lists submitted by each party:

DFL:

President Joe Biden

Eban Cambridge

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Jason Palmer

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

Republicans:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former Gov. Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Trump

What's next: Early voting begins Jan. 19.

