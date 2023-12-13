2 hours ago - Politics

Here's who is on the ballot for Minnesota's presidential primaries

Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary ballots are set.

Driving the news: The Minnesota Republican Party and Minnesota DFL Party leaders submitted their approved candidate lists for the March 5 election to the Secretary of State on Wednesday.

The big picture: Voters on both sides of the aisle will have multiple options when they head to the polls on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.

Of note: The DFL also asked that the ballot include an "uncommitted" option and a space for write-in candidates.

Between the lines: Democratic leaders in some other states are seeking to keep Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and other challengers to President Biden off their primary ballots.

  • Phillips, who will appear on Minnesota's ballot, has pledged to challenge those decisions.

The other side: The state Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block former President Trump from the ballot, allowing the GOP front-runner to remain in the mix for the state's election.

Zoom in: Here are the candidate lists submitted by each party:

DFL:

  • President Joe Biden
  • Eban Cambridge
  • Gabriel Cornejo
  • Frankie Lozada
  • Jason Palmer
  • Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato
  • U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips
  • Cenk Uygur
  • Marianne Williamson

Republicans:

  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
  • Former Gov. Nikki Haley
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Former President Trump

What's next: Early voting begins Jan. 19.

