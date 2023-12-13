Here's who is on the ballot for Minnesota's presidential primaries
Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary ballots are set.
Driving the news: The Minnesota Republican Party and Minnesota DFL Party leaders submitted their approved candidate lists for the March 5 election to the Secretary of State on Wednesday.
- They faced a Jan. 2 deadline for providing a line-up to the office.
The big picture: Voters on both sides of the aisle will have multiple options when they head to the polls on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.
Of note: The DFL also asked that the ballot include an "uncommitted" option and a space for write-in candidates.
Between the lines: Democratic leaders in some other states are seeking to keep Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and other challengers to President Biden off their primary ballots.
- Phillips, who will appear on Minnesota's ballot, has pledged to challenge those decisions.
The other side: The state Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block former President Trump from the ballot, allowing the GOP front-runner to remain in the mix for the state's election.
Zoom in: Here are the candidate lists submitted by each party:
DFL:
- President Joe Biden
- Eban Cambridge
- Gabriel Cornejo
- Frankie Lozada
- Jason Palmer
- Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato
- U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips
- Cenk Uygur
- Marianne Williamson
Republicans:
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Former Gov. Nikki Haley
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Former President Trump
What's next: Early voting begins Jan. 19.
