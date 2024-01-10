Why the Minneapolis council will debate a Gaza ceasefire resolution
Minneapolis may soon weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war.
Driving the news: City council members scheduled a debate for Jan. 23 on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military funding for Israel.
Why it matters: Intra-left politics. One co-author, council member Aurin Chowdhury, recently said she hopes the resolution sends a message from the heavily liberal city to Democrats in Minnesota's federal delegation about "how dire the situation is."
- The international conflict has divided liberal opinion, including in the Twin Cities.
Reality check: Minneapolis has no power to set foreign policy. Still, the city council has shared its opinion on world affairs before — from the Iraq war in 2007 to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Yes, but: Critics say this conflict is different than others in the past, and the debate will distract the council from matters within its authority — like "filling potholes and affordable housing," as Mayor Jacob Frey put it last week.
What they're saying: Frey was open to supporting some version of the resolution, so long as it honors the "dignity," "sovereignty", and complex histories of Israelis and Palestinians.
- Council member Robin Wonsley said Monday she wanted the resolution to use stronger terms that labeled Israel's killing of Palestinians a "genocide."
The other side: The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas called the resolution's current language "inflammatory," and accused Wonsley of fanning "the flames of antisemitism" with her comments.
Zoom out: City councils in Detroit, Atlanta, and Seattle have also voted to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
