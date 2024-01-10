Why the Minneapolis council will debate a Gaza ceasefire resolution

Demonstrators interrupt a Minneapolis City Council meeting with chants supporting a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo by: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Minneapolis may soon weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war.

Driving the news: City council members scheduled a debate for Jan. 23 on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military funding for Israel.

Why it matters: Intra-left politics. One co-author, council member Aurin Chowdhury, recently said she hopes the resolution sends a message from the heavily liberal city to Democrats in Minnesota's federal delegation about "how dire the situation is."

The international conflict has divided liberal opinion, including in the Twin Cities.

Reality check: Minneapolis has no power to set foreign policy. Still, the city council has shared its opinion on world affairs before — from the Iraq war in 2007 to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Yes, but: Critics say this conflict is different than others in the past, and the debate will distract the council from matters within its authority — like "filling potholes and affordable housing," as Mayor Jacob Frey put it last week.

What they're saying: Frey was open to supporting some version of the resolution, so long as it honors the "dignity," "sovereignty", and complex histories of Israelis and Palestinians.

Council member Robin Wonsley said Monday she wanted the resolution to use stronger terms that labeled Israel's killing of Palestinians a "genocide."

The other side: The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas called the resolution's current language "inflammatory," and accused Wonsley of fanning "the flames of antisemitism" with her comments.

Zoom out: City councils in Detroit, Atlanta, and Seattle have also voted to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.