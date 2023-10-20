The Israel-Hamas war is creating a rift within Democratic circles in Colorado.

What's happening: The Denver chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is facing blowback for issuing a statement saying it "unequivocally stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine in their fight for liberation from the apartheid regime of Israel."

The statement declared, "May Palestine be free, from the river to the sea," a reference seen as support for the end of the Jewish state of Israel.

Of note: The organization called on its members and the local elected officials it endorsed "to stand unequivocally in support of Palestinian people's right to resist."

Yes, but: Some rejected the call. At least two local candidates, including Alison Coombs and Juan Marcano in Aurora, reportedly canceled their memberships with the organization,

Others issued public statements rejecting the statement with one calling it "antisemitism."

Why it matters: The dispute comes as DSA's influence in Colorado politics continues to grow. The organization helped liberal candidates get elected for Denver City Council and the state Legislature in recent years.

Between the lines: State Rep. Tim Hernández, a newly elected Democrat in Denver who is still apologizing for attending a rally "in support of Palestinian resistance," issued another statement Friday condemning Hamas' attack, which he initially declined to do.

The other side: Republicans are attacking Democrats for the mixed messages. A conservative columnist even called for Hernandez to be removed from office for "excusing" terrorism.