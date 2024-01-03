Jan 3, 2024 - News

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer endorses Trump for president

U.S. Rep Tom Emmer, pictured at a news conference in 2023. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer endorsed former President Trump's 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, saying it's "time for Republicans to unite behind our party's clear frontrunner."

Why it matters: The Minnesota Republican, who serves as House majority whip, is the latest member of congressional GOP leadership to throw his support behind Trump in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses.

What he's saying: In a statement posted on X, Emmer said Republicans need to stop what he called the "failed policies" of President Biden and Democrats.

  • Emmer also endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The intrigue: It's been just over two months since Trump played a hand in derailing Emmer's own House speaker candidacy, declaring that it would be "a tragic mistake" for congressional Republicans to back him.

  • At the time, Trump called Emmer a "Globalist RINO" — shorthand for Republican in name only — and said the former National Republican Congressional Committee chair is "totally out-of-touch" with GOP voters.

Zoom out: The three other Republican members of Minnesota's congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, joined Emmer in endorsing Trump.

What's next: The Iowa caucuses officially kick off the GOP nominating contest on Jan. 15.

