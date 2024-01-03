House Majority Whip Tom Emmer endorses Trump for president

What he's saying: In a statement posted on X, Emmer said Republicans need to stop what he called the "failed policies" of President Biden and Democrats.

Emmer also endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The intrigue: It's been just over two months since Trump played a hand in derailing Emmer's own House speaker candidacy, declaring that it would be "a tragic mistake" for congressional Republicans to back him.

At the time, Trump called Emmer a "Globalist RINO" — shorthand for Republican in name only — and said the former National Republican Congressional Committee chair is "totally out-of-touch" with GOP voters.

Zoom out: The three other Republican members of Minnesota's congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, joined Emmer in endorsing Trump.

What's next: The Iowa caucuses officially kick off the GOP nominating contest on Jan. 15.