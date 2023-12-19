Share on email (opens in new window)

Minnesota's new state flag will be blue on blue.

Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission finalized a flag design Tuesday after making some tweaks to a concept it chose last week.

Zoom in: The commission went with a dark blue shape that resembles Minnesota on the left coupled with a lighter blue block on the right side. The dark blue portion has an eight-point North Star.

The original concept had three stripes — white, blue and green — but the commission chose a variation with no stripes.

Catch up fast: The final design comes after the commission spent months narrowing down more than 2,000 submissions.

The designer of the top pick, Luverne resident Andrew Prekker, told MPR News his submission was inspired by "other state flags known for their simplicity, memorability and popularity."

What's ahead: Unless the Legislature vetoes the pick, the flag will fly starting on Statehood Day in May.