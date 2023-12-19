52 mins ago - News
Minnesota selects new state flag
Minnesota's new state flag will be blue on blue.
Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission finalized a flag design Tuesday after making some tweaks to a concept it chose last week.
Zoom in: The commission went with a dark blue shape that resembles Minnesota on the left coupled with a lighter blue block on the right side. The dark blue portion has an eight-point North Star.
- The original concept had three stripes — white, blue and green — but the commission chose a variation with no stripes.
Catch up fast: The final design comes after the commission spent months narrowing down more than 2,000 submissions.
- The designer of the top pick, Luverne resident Andrew Prekker, told MPR News his submission was inspired by "other state flags known for their simplicity, memorability and popularity."
What's ahead: Unless the Legislature vetoes the pick, the flag will fly starting on Statehood Day in May.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.