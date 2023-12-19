52 mins ago - News

Minnesota selects new state flag

Image courtesy of State Emblems Redesign Commission

Minnesota's new state flag will be blue on blue.

Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission finalized a flag design Tuesday after making some tweaks to a concept it chose last week.

Zoom in: The commission went with a dark blue shape that resembles Minnesota on the left coupled with a lighter blue block on the right side. The dark blue portion has an eight-point North Star.

  • The original concept had three stripes — white, blue and green — but the commission chose a variation with no stripes.

Catch up fast: The final design comes after the commission spent months narrowing down more than 2,000 submissions.

  • The designer of the top pick, Luverne resident Andrew Prekker, told MPR News his submission was inspired by "other state flags known for their simplicity, memorability and popularity."

What's ahead: Unless the Legislature vetoes the pick, the flag will fly starting on Statehood Day in May.

