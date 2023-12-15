Nearly 40% of the THC edible retailers inspected by the state since August had illegal high-dose products for sale, per the Minnesota Department of Health.

Why it matters: The findings, which MDH said were part of a targeted effort to "remove high-risk products," underscore the challenge regulators face to rein in what's been called a "Wild West" of hemp-derived edible sales.

Threat level: Some goods spotted by regulators contained hundreds of milligrams of THC per serving — well above the state's 5mg limit.

State health officials warn that consuming such products can lead to adverse health effects, including unresponsiveness, seizures, or psychotic episodes.

Context: A 2022 law quietly legalized food and beverages containing 5mg or less of hemp-derived THC, but it lacked ample resources for oversight and enforcement.

Lawmakers tried to fix that this year by moving enforcement from the Board of Pharmacy to MDH's Office of Medical Cannabis and adding additional rules and registration requirements.

What's happening: The Office of Medical Cannabis, which is tasked for now with regulating the edibles market, added its first full-time inspector in August, more than a year after lawmakers legalized them.

It now has five inspectors in the field, with a sixth scheduled to start in January, a spokesperson said. Inspectors had visited 167 establishments as of last week.

Businesses that sell illegal products, or fail to register with the state, can face fines of up to $10,000 per incident.

But, but, but: No fines have been issued to date.

MDH spokesperson Garry Bowman said the agency is currently "working to educate retailers about these illegal products, which are being destroyed or embargoed when found."

Be smart: The inspections are only reaching a tiny sample of low-dose THC retailers.

Since the end of the summer, at least 3,000 establishments have registered to sell the products, but most industry experts think that figure vastly underestimates the market.

What we're hearing: Leili Fatehi, a legal cannabis advocate who helped craft the new law, said the top-line numbers from MDH aren't surprising, but she'd like to know more about what kind of businesses were inspected and why.

"A lot of the local cannabis businesses themselves are concerned about it," Fatehi, who now runs cannabis consulting firm Blunt Strategies, said of retailers selling non-compliant products.

Between the lines: Fatehi, who has herself seen such products on the shelves, said while some may knowingly be selling high-dose edibles from out-of-state to "make a quick buck," more outreach is needed to make sure those with good intentions know the rules.

Educating retailers and distributors about what's legal — and taking action against those breaking the law — is crucial for both consumer safety and the "overall integrity of the industry," she said.

What we're watching: Beyond ramping up training, Fatehi said that a top priority should be closing a loophole that's allowing hemp retailers to sell "raw flower" without regulatory oversight more than a year before legal marijuana sales begin.

"Somebody needs to figure out enforcement."

"It fundamentally undermines the entire purpose of having a regulated adult use market."

What's next: Licenses and regulation for low-dose THC producers and sellers will eventually be handled by the state's new Office of Cannabis Management, which is still looking for a leader.

The state also needs a new medical cannabis director following the departure of veteran regulator Chris Tholkes.

The bottom line: MDH urges consumers to check labels before they buy or consume THC products.