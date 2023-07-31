Marijuana will be legal in Minnesota Aug. 1. Here's what it means for you
Recreational marijuana is legal in Minnesota starting Aug. 1.
The big picture: A law passed by the DFL-majority Legislature this year makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug for recreational use.
The basics: As of Tuesday, people 21 and older can possess up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower for personal use at home and up to 2 ounces in public. The law also sets limits for possession of concentrate and edibles.
- Minnesotans can also grow up to eight marijuana plants for personal use, though only four can be flowering at any given time.
Yes, but: Marijuana retail stores won't open until the new state Office of Cannabis Management's licensing system is up and running. Supporters have told Axios they expect state-licensed dispensaries to open in early 2025.
Between the lines: Seltzers, gummies, and other consumable products made using up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC are still legal and available at a wide range of retailers and restaurants, though they are now subject to a 10% sales tax.
Of note: Tribal governments can set their own rules, and Red Lake Nation has already announced plans to sell recreational marijuana on its northern Minnesota reservation starting Aug. 1.
Zoom in: Here's a look at some of the changes — and questions — related to Minnesota's move to legalize marijuana:
On where you can smoke: The language approved by the Legislature allows people to smoke cannabis in many public spaces, including on sidewalks, in parks, and on restaurant patios that allow smoking unless a city bans it, as MinnPost reported last month.
- That's leading some cities to move toward adopting ordinances restricting public use.
On where you can't: Lighting up is prohibited in rental apartments, cars, indoor public spaces, workplaces, or spaces where a minor might inhale second-hand smoke.
- Most colleges plan to ban cannabis on campus.
On the road: Driving while high remains illegal. But questions remain about how law enforcement will effectively assess — and test — whether someone is impaired due to cannabis use.
- A pilot program will ask drivers suspected of marijuana use to voluntarily provide a saliva sample, per MPR News. The results won't be admissible in court, but they could help state officials determine the technology's effectiveness.
On the job: Required drug testing for cannabis use as a condition of employment will be a thing of the past at many workplaces.
- Yes, but: Pre-employment screening can still be used for some professions, including doctors, peace officers, firefighters, teachers, and jobs requiring a commercial driver's license. Other jobs can require a test for workers suspected of violating company policies.
On criminal records: More than 60,000 Minnesotans will have low-level marijuana offenses, such as possession of small amounts, expunged from their records. The process is automatic and could take up to a year, per The Associated Press.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.