"We got this wrong:" Minnesota's first legal cannabis director quits after one day

The search is back on for a state official to lead the launch of Minnesota's newly legal marijuana market.

Catch up fast: Gov. Tim Walz's pick to lead the new Office of Cannabis Management, hemp business owner and consultant Erin DuPree, withdrew from the role on Friday evening, just a day after her appointment was announced.

Context: The resignation came hours after the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News reported that DuPree's Apple Valley cannabis business had advertised and offered products that are not allowed by law. MPR also detailed tax liens and other alleged financial issues.

DuPree, whose social media and website reportedly featured items above legal THC limits, said in a statement she "never knowingly sold any non-compliant product, and when I became aware of them I removed the products from inventory."

DuPree, who had not previously worked in government, said while her "skills, experience and expertise made me the right person for this job at this moment," she decided to step aside because she had become a distraction.

What they're saying: In an interview with MinnPost on Saturday, Walz took responsibility for the hire and said it was "not the finest hour."

"In this case the process did not work, and we got this wrong," he said.

Of note: This is the second time in roughly two months that one of Walz's appointees resigned over concerns related to their personal conduct.

The governor noted Saturday that he names thousands of people to posts ranging from agency heads to advisory boards.

What's next: Walz said in a statement Friday that the new office will proceed with hiring agency staff and starting the rulemaking process that needs to happen before the state can offer licenses for cannabis businesses.