This was the first Caribou Coffee location. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Caribou Coffee's original location is closing its doors Tuesday, Axios confirmed.

The storefront on France Avenue in Edina was just shy of its 31st birthday — it opened Dec. 14, 1992.

🏆 Oro by Nixta is the Star Tribune's and Eater Twin Cities' restaurant of the year. The Minneapolis eatery that started as takeout-only spot Nixta has since become a full-service restaurant with lauded Mexican dishes and heirloom corn tortillas.

🎂 North Minneapolis' Thirsty Whale Bakery, known for its creative cakes and its 2021 appearance on Food Network, shut down with no notice earlier this month. Owner Kyle Baker cited economic changes in a Facebook post.

👀 Zumbro Cafe in Linden Hills is closing at the end of December after 30 years. The owners did not give a reason why, but hinted on social media that it is a transition into something "new and exciting."

🐟 801 Fish, a fine dining seafood restaurant from the owners of 801 Chophouse, is now open in downtown Minneapolis.

🍻 Lakes & Legends Brewing Company in Loring Park will close at the end of December after eight years, it said on social media.