Caribou Coffee celebrates 30 years in business

Nick Halter
A Caribou Coffee storefront

This was the first Caribou Coffee location. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Twin Cities-based Caribou Coffee celebrates its 30th birthday Wednesday.

Flashback: Co-founders John and Kim Puckett opened their first shop at 4408 France Ave. in Edina on Dec. 14, 1992.

  • Caribou now has more than 700 locations worldwide.

Fun fact: The Pucketts sold Caribou in 2001, and John co-founded Punch Pizza in the Twin Cities the same year.

