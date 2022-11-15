The former McCormick & Schmick's space is getting a new seafood restaurant. Image: Google Street

A fine dining seafood restaurant has signed a lease in downtown Minneapolis.

What's happening: The 801 Restaurant Group will bring its 801 Fish concept to US Bancorp Center at 800 Nicollet Mall, according to an Axios source who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.

It’s across the street from the company's steakhouse, 801 Chophouse, which opened in 2019.

801 Fish is taking up the 9,100 square foot space formerly occupied by McCormick & Schmick's, which closed in 2020.

Why it matters: The downtown restaurant scene was battered by the pandemic. 801 Restaurant Group placing a big bet on its rebound is a promising sign.

What they're saying: Leasing broker Kris Schisel, who along with Tony Strauss represents the building owner, confirmed that a "prominent and appealing" seafood restaurant had signed a lease, but declined to identify the operator.

State of play: It's been a mixed bag for downtown retail and dining lately.

Tom's Watch Bar has opened on Hennepin Avenue.

Daniel del Prado re-made two restaurants in the Rand Tower Hotel.

Kim Bartmann is opening Star Bar & Bistro in the former Crowne Plaza in January.

Yes, but: Rock Bottom Brewery closed after almost 30 years downtown, as did Seven Steakhouse and Sushi.

And Nordstrom Rack told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that it will close this week.

Of note: 801 Restaurant Group could not be reached by Axios for comment.