Demand for air travel is returning, but it might take a while for the number of flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to catch up.

What's happening: Though passenger traffic is rebounding post-pandemic, the number of average daily departing flights out of MSP is still down 20% — 406 as of late September, compared to 509 in October 2019.

Why it matters: Fewer available flights can mean less convenient and more expensive trips for MSP travelers.

State of play: There are a variety of factors fueling the decline, which has been seen nationwide, travel experts told Axios.

Major airlines are facing a pilot shortage and rising labor costs, limiting resources and making each flight more expensive to operate.

Some airlines have upgraded to larger aircraft, so fewer flights are needed to accommodate passenger demand.

Business travel is still down as companies rely on remote technology.

Plus: MSP is a Delta hub, which can deter other airlines from trying to compete by booking as many flights there, national travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told Axios.

The intrigue: The decline in available itineraries has particularly affected smaller communities, Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter told Axios.

"It's more fuel-efficient to fly a 150-seat plane to a large destination versus an 80-seat plane to Sioux Falls."

The other side: Though the number of departures is down, the number of direct destinations is nearly back to normal. MSP will have 157 direct flights compared to 167 pre-pandemic, MSP spokesperson Jeff Lea confirmed.

That includes several high-profile routes that have joined or returned to the airport in the last few months, including Turks & Caicos, Dublin, and an additional route to Frankfurt via new carrier Lufthansa.

What we're watching: Continued growth from regional airlines including Sun Country, which added 15 new nonstop routes this summer, could play a role in bringing traffic back — in part by putting competitive pressure on larger airlines to add routes.