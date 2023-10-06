2 hours ago - Things to Do

Five haunted Halloween attractions in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's spooky season! Haunted hayrides, houses, forests and restaurants have opened their doors to scare the locals.

  • Whether you're easily frightened or welcome a zombie attack, there's a scare around town that fits the bill.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Nowhere Haunted House

What to expect: The year-round attraction has options for all fear tolerances, from a lights-on, actor-free tour geared towards kids to 18+ nights where actors can grab participants.

  • 😱 Scare level: Something for most ages.
  • Details: $28+ for the main attraction; $10-$12 for kid-friendly tours; open Wednesday-Sunday.

🧟‍♀️ The Dead End Hayride

What to expect: Sit and be terrified on the quintessential hour-long hayride through Wyoming — then check out the haunted cornfield and walk-through attractions.

  • 😱 Scare level: Ages 10 and up allowed, but 13+ recommended.
  • Details: $18-$36 depending on the day; open through Oct. 31.

🏚 Scream Town

What to expect: Seven different haunted houses with themes like clowns, zombies and cannibals, plus a haunted corn maze and Halloween market.

  • 😱 Scare level: Age 10 minimum, but personal experience suggests 13+.
  • Details: $25+. Open Friday-Sunday, plus Oct. 18-19; runs through Oct. 29.

🧅 Onionhead's Revenge

What to expect: Mall of America's new 42,000-square-foot haunted attraction based on a Louisiana legend has dozens of scare actors, secret rooms and bars with themed drinks.

  • 😱 Scare level: Recommended for ages 11 and up.
  • Details: $34.95+; open through Oct. 31.

🍸 Bonus: Haunted Basement Bar

What to expect: It's not exactly a haunted attraction, but the team behind Haunted Basement partnered with Travail Kitchen and Amusements for an upscale tasting menu complete with "horrific actors, haunted theatrics and dark spaces."

  • 😱 Scare level: Catered towards adults.
  • Details: $79+ per person; open through Nov. 4; reservations required.
