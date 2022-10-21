The Twin Cities' newest, scariest haunted house

A brand new haunted house in Inver Grove Heights has become the place to go for the Twin Cities' most terrifying Halloween experience.

State of play: Nowhere Haunted House, a year-round haunted attraction that opened this month, is now the home of the only 18+ haunt in the metro.

"Insomnia," which requires a waiver to attend, is a terrifying sleep study in almost total darkness where actors can touch visitors.

If you come with friends, you'll be separated, and everyone has to solve puzzles to get out.

Zoom out: There aren't many horrifying haunts left in the Twin Cities. COVID shuttered many houses, and the popular ValleySCARE permanently transitioned to a family-friendly experience this year.

How it happened: Nicole Ross and her husband had been doing "home haunts" in St. Paul for 25 years before partnering with a production company to open the professional house.

"There's a demand for year-round immersive experiences outside of Halloween," Ross told me. "And we ran out of space in our yard."

Yes, and: In addition to its signature haunted house and 18+ nights, Nowhere has low-scare and no-scare options for families.

Saturday afternoons have no actors, just the house, and Sundays are reserved for a lights-on, behind-the-scenes tour of the house.

What's next: Expect new haunts for Christmas, Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day, Ross said. A spooky mini-golf course is planned for next year.

📍 Visit: 5300 S Robert Trail #300, Inver Grove Heights. Price and hours vary.

Photo courtesy Nowhere Haunted House