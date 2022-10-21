The Twin Cities' newest, scariest haunted house
A brand new haunted house in Inver Grove Heights has become the place to go for the Twin Cities' most terrifying Halloween experience.
State of play: Nowhere Haunted House, a year-round haunted attraction that opened this month, is now the home of the only 18+ haunt in the metro.
- "Insomnia," which requires a waiver to attend, is a terrifying sleep study in almost total darkness where actors can touch visitors.
- If you come with friends, you'll be separated, and everyone has to solve puzzles to get out.
Zoom out: There aren't many horrifying haunts left in the Twin Cities. COVID shuttered many houses, and the popular ValleySCARE permanently transitioned to a family-friendly experience this year.
How it happened: Nicole Ross and her husband had been doing "home haunts" in St. Paul for 25 years before partnering with a production company to open the professional house.
- "There's a demand for year-round immersive experiences outside of Halloween," Ross told me. "And we ran out of space in our yard."
Yes, and: In addition to its signature haunted house and 18+ nights, Nowhere has low-scare and no-scare options for families.
- Saturday afternoons have no actors, just the house, and Sundays are reserved for a lights-on, behind-the-scenes tour of the house.
What's next: Expect new haunts for Christmas, Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day, Ross said. A spooky mini-golf course is planned for next year.
📍 Visit: 5300 S Robert Trail #300, Inver Grove Heights. Price and hours vary.
