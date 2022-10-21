What happened to Haunted Basement in Twin Cities?

Some of the decor at Haunted Basement Bar. Photo courtesy of Walker Friend

For more than a decade, Haunted Basement was the top spot for a horrifying Halloween experience in the Twin Cities.

Actors could touch visitors, cover them in "blood," subject them to disgusting smells and more. The 18+ event required a waiver.

Yes, but: After its 2019 event in Rosedale Center, Haunted Basement hasn't hosted anything like its infamous haunt since. Some thought it shut down permanently.

State of play: Contrary to its Google page, Haunted Basement is not permanently closed.

But Haunted Basement has no immediate plans for a return, interim executive director Walker Friend told me this week. The pandemic financially drained the business, and it's been hard to plan new haunts with COVID.

"Our shows were intimate and close. It's the wrong kind of scary right now," he said.

What's next: Friend hopes it can come back in the future. Until then, it's partnered with Travail Kitchen for a Haunted Basement Bar, an immersive cocktail and multi-course tasting menu.