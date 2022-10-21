44 mins ago - Things to Do

What happened to Haunted Basement in Twin Cities?

Audrey Kennedy
A dimly lit photo of a model of the human body.

Some of the decor at Haunted Basement Bar. Photo courtesy of Walker Friend

For more than a decade, Haunted Basement was the top spot for a horrifying Halloween experience in the Twin Cities.

  • Actors could touch visitors, cover them in "blood," subject them to disgusting smells and more. The 18+ event required a waiver.

Yes, but: After its 2019 event in Rosedale Center, Haunted Basement hasn't hosted anything like its infamous haunt since. Some thought it shut down permanently.

State of play: Contrary to its Google page, Haunted Basement is not permanently closed.

  • But Haunted Basement has no immediate plans for a return, interim executive director Walker Friend told me this week. The pandemic financially drained the business, and it's been hard to plan new haunts with COVID.
  • "Our shows were intimate and close. It's the wrong kind of scary right now," he said.

What's next: Friend hopes it can come back in the future. Until then, it's partnered with Travail Kitchen for a Haunted Basement Bar, an immersive cocktail and multi-course tasting menu.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more