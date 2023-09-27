17 mins ago - News

Summer 2023 was one of the Twin Cities' warmest on record

Andrew Freedman
Data: NOAA. Note: Summers are ranked by their average June-August temperature. Years in the top 33% are considered above average; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
This past summer was the Twin Cities' fifth warmest on record, with average temperatures of 74.7° F.

  • Two daily record highs were broken or tied.

Backstory: While measurements began in 1873, you don't have to go that far back to find our hottest summer on record.

  • It was just two years ago in 2021 when the average temperature hit 75.6°.

The big picture: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to human emissions of greenhouse gases.

Zoom out: This past summer featured the warmest June, July, and August on record globally.

  • It was also the warmest on record for nearly 5% of the contiguous U.S.
