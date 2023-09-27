Summer 2023 was one of the Twin Cities' warmest on record

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NOAA. Note: Summers are ranked by their average June-August temperature. Years in the top 33% are considered above average; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

This past summer was the Twin Cities' fifth warmest on record, with average temperatures of 74.7° F.

Two daily record highs were broken or tied.

Backstory: While measurements began in 1873, you don't have to go that far back to find our hottest summer on record.

It was just two years ago in 2021 when the average temperature hit 75.6°.

The big picture: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to human emissions of greenhouse gases.

Zoom out: This past summer featured the warmest June, July, and August on record globally.