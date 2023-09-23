Peek inside some of Twin Cities' newest homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Expect to see more multi-use and shared spaces in newly built homes around the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: The fall Parade of Homes, which runs through Oct. 1, lets residents tour more than 360 new homes for free, plus a few luxury "Dream Homes" for $5 each.

Why it matters: Twin Cities buyers are increasingly seeking new construction as higher mortgage rates lock existing homeowners in place.

What's happening: Double offices, loaded bonus rooms and walk-out basements were a common theme.

Flexible features like kid-friendly "energy burn zones" and flowing floor plans equipped for hosting are in high demand post-pandemic, Luke Hanson with Hanson Builders tells Axios.

A quartz living room fireplace. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Between the lines: Prices on the tour range from around $323,000 for a 3-bedroom to nearly $3 million for a 5-bedroom on 3.25 acres. Every home is constructed by a member of Housing First Minnesota, which represents area builders, remodelers and suppliers.

The intrigue: Several homes put a European spin on the dominant "modern farmhouse" trend. Those were marked by charcoal accents, a steep Tudor-style roof and a mix of wood and stone finishes.

How it works: Homes are open noon-6pm Thursday through Sunday. View details.

"Dream Home" tickets can be purchased online or at the door. (You can buy an all-access pass for $25.)

Be smart: Plan your route online before hopping in the car. Some homes are clustered together but many are scattered across the greater metro.

An open-concept kitchen. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

This bright and open home is nestled in Plymouth's Hollydale neighborhood, where new luxury houses feed into the Wayzata School District and sit on a former golf course.

At $2.6 million, the home by Hanson Builders is among the priciest, and biggest, on the tour.

The 7,431-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four garage stalls.

Why we love it: The home is packed with multi-use spaces, including a prep pantry, a basketball court that doubles as a play area and a bonus upstairs living room.

The secondary bedrooms, staged as kids' rooms, feature "princess alcoves" with extra storage and a daybed.

Other highlights: A spacious primary suite, a sauna, a golf simulator and a hearth room that opens to a four-season porch.

The bottom line: "People who preferred, in the past, to buy existing homes don't have solid options, so they're considering new construction," Todd Stutz, president of Robert Thomas Homes, tells Axios.

Bonus nooks in the secondary bedrooms. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

See more photos.