Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have already made their tour stops here, but there are plenty of major concerts remaining this year in the Twin Cities.

The big picture: Live music and events have returned in full force following years of pandemic shutdowns, and some of the biggest names in the music industry are coming to Minnesota through 2023.

Reality check: Getting a concert ticket to a big name nowadays can mean battling online bots, scalpers, high fees and "dynamic" pricing — which changes the cost of tickets based on demand.

Thankfully, all of these concerts still have tickets available as of mid-September.

Rock'n'roll legends: Queen + Adam Lambert take over Xcel Energy Center for a career-spanning set list across two nights Oct. 27-28.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks team up at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 10.

Aerosmith's farewell tour "Peace Out" comes to Xcel Energy Center Nov. 13.

The Eagles will make their last stops at Xcel Energy Center for the "The Long Goodbye" tour Nov. 17-18.

Hip-hop highlights: 50 Cent will perform dozens of fan favorites alongside special guest Busta Rhymes at Xcel Energy Center Sept. 15.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will co-headline their show at Target Center for their "NY State of Mind" tour Oct. 7.

Lil Yachty, who first gained recognition for his song "Minnesota," comes to the Fillmore Nov. 2.

The Minneapolis date is sold out, but local rap duo Atmosphere has tickets left for their show at Palace Theatre Nov. 25.

Indie darlings: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie's 20th anniversary tour stops at The Armory Sept. 24.

Plus: Other notable names this fall include Peter Gabriel on Oct. 3, Luke Bryan on Oct. 14., The 1975 on Oct. 26 and Jonas Brothers on Nov. 19.

What's next: Doja Cat, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Madonna, Playboi Carti, Olivia Rodrigo and more are stopping in the Cities this winter.