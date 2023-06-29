Metro Transit said 129,000 people used light rail trains on Friday and Saturday as Swifties packed transit to get to and from U.S. Bank Stadium.

That's double the ridership of a normal Friday-Saturday for the Green and Blue lines.

Why it matters: Transit advocates are crediting Taylor Swift with pushing people to use public transportation and swaying transit agencies to offer more off-peak service for things like concerts.

Yes, but: It took public pressure for Metro Transit to extend train service last weekend in Minneapolis.

It is going to have to adapt to a world in which people use transit less for commuting and more for entertainment and errands.

What they're saying: "What Taylor Swift is doing, and I thank her for this — although I don’t know she intended to — is proving that if you give people better, reliable transit alternatives, they’ll take it," Jim Aloisi, an MIT lecturer and former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation, told CNN.

Of note: Hotel bookings for the weekend in Minneapolis broke an all-time record, according to Meet Minneapolis.

The city's 10,268 rooms were 94% occupied on Friday night and 96.3% filled on Saturday night.

The Twin Cities Pride festival also helped drive room bookings, Meet Minneapolis said.

Zoom out: Other cities with Taylor Swift concerts, including Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, also saw big transit ridership increases.