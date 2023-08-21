Here's who's not running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota next year

Minnesota Republicans trying to recruit a candidate to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2024 have gotten used to hearing "no."

Why it matters: Even if they face long odds themselves of winning, a strong GOP candidate at the top of the statewide ticket can help drive turnout down-ballot, boosting Republicans' chances of flipping the state House.

Between the lines: Republican strategists privately argue that a strong enough Senate nominee could use the bid to build a reputation for a future run in 2026 when all four state constitutional offices are on the ballot.

Yes, but: Klobuchar won her last two re-election campaigns by more than 20 percentage points. A landslide loss like that in a presidential election year could turn off future donors.

What we're hearing: Axios asked more than half a dozen Republicans about their plans. None said they are seriously considering a Klobuchar challenge.

2022 gubernatorial nominee Sen. Scott Jensen has signaled openness to another statewide bid in 2026, but he said he has no plans to run next year.

Jim Schultz, the 2022 nominee for attorney general, said he's "focused like a laser beam" on his new business group. "My wife would kill me if I was even entertaining the possibility of running [for anything] in 2024."

Ryan Wilson, who narrowly lost the auditor's race last year, is an adviser and said he's spending time with his family.

Former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen's inclusion in a recent political poll raised eyebrows. But a former adviser said the suburban Republican has "zero plans" to run for anything right now.

Kendall Qualls, another former GOP gubernatorial and congressional candidate, also has "no intention of running."

Former Senate Majority Leader and gubernatorial hopeful Paul Gazelka hasn't made any decisions about his future in politics, but said, "I have to say, I'm enjoying life up north."

Former Sen. Michelle Benson, another 2022 gubernatorial candidate, acknowledged she's been asked. She hasn't made a "hell no kind of decision," but said it's "not something that I'm leaning towards."

Of note: Michele Tafoya, the former NFL broadcaster who chaired Qualls' gubernatorial campaign, declined to comment via email.

Freshman state Rep. Walter Hudson, seen by some as a potential future statewide contender, didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

What we're watching: Republican Party chair David Hann told us in July that he was hopeful a candidate would announce by the State Fair, which starts Aug. 24.

That timeline is expected to shift, but conversations with potential candidates continue.

The bottom line: Campaigning is an expensive and all-consuming endeavor. Signing up to be a potential sacrificial lamb is a tough sell.