Here's who's not running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota next year
Minnesota Republicans trying to recruit a candidate to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2024 have gotten used to hearing "no."
Why it matters: Even if they face long odds themselves of winning, a strong GOP candidate at the top of the statewide ticket can help drive turnout down-ballot, boosting Republicans' chances of flipping the state House.
Between the lines: Republican strategists privately argue that a strong enough Senate nominee could use the bid to build a reputation for a future run in 2026 when all four state constitutional offices are on the ballot.
Yes, but: Klobuchar won her last two re-election campaigns by more than 20 percentage points. A landslide loss like that in a presidential election year could turn off future donors.
What we're hearing: Axios asked more than half a dozen Republicans about their plans. None said they are seriously considering a Klobuchar challenge.
- 2022 gubernatorial nominee Sen. Scott Jensen has signaled openness to another statewide bid in 2026, but he said he has no plans to run next year.
- Jim Schultz, the 2022 nominee for attorney general, said he's "focused like a laser beam" on his new business group. "My wife would kill me if I was even entertaining the possibility of running [for anything] in 2024."
- Ryan Wilson, who narrowly lost the auditor's race last year, is an adviser and said he's spending time with his family.
- Former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen's inclusion in a recent political poll raised eyebrows. But a former adviser said the suburban Republican has "zero plans" to run for anything right now.
- Kendall Qualls, another former GOP gubernatorial and congressional candidate, also has "no intention of running."
- Former Senate Majority Leader and gubernatorial hopeful Paul Gazelka hasn't made any decisions about his future in politics, but said, "I have to say, I'm enjoying life up north."
- Former Sen. Michelle Benson, another 2022 gubernatorial candidate, acknowledged she's been asked. She hasn't made a "hell no kind of decision," but said it's "not something that I'm leaning towards."
Of note: Michele Tafoya, the former NFL broadcaster who chaired Qualls' gubernatorial campaign, declined to comment via email.
- Freshman state Rep. Walter Hudson, seen by some as a potential future statewide contender, didn't respond to an email seeking comment.
What we're watching: Republican Party chair David Hann told us in July that he was hopeful a candidate would announce by the State Fair, which starts Aug. 24.
- That timeline is expected to shift, but conversations with potential candidates continue.
The bottom line: Campaigning is an expensive and all-consuming endeavor. Signing up to be a potential sacrificial lamb is a tough sell.
