Former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls is running for Minnesota governor.

State of play: Qualls joins a full field of Republicans vying to take on DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November.

Candidates include former Senate leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson, physician Neil Shah and Scott Jensen, a physician and former senator.

What he's saying: In a statement released Sunday, Qualls described a state at a "crossroads," saying "the radical left has morphed the culture of the country where it is not recognizable."

"We are not going to be the generation that lost the America that we have known and loved," he said.

Bio in brief: Qualls, an Army veteran and former executive at medical device and pharmaceutical companies, lost to DFL Rep. Dean Phillips in the suburban 3rd Congressional District in 2020.

He went on to found a new organization, TakeCharge MN, to "[counter] the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of Black Americans."

Between the lines: A GOP candidate hasn't won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006.

Some Republicans argue recent polling numbers for Walz and President Biden show opportunity to change that in the upcoming midterms.

What to watch: Minnesota Republican Party delegates will gather in May to endorse a candidate.