St. Paul mayor proposes 3.7% property tax levy increase
A typical St. Paul homeowner would see their property taxes dip slightly under a budget proposal released Thursday by Mayor Melvin Carter.
Why it matters: An $8.8 million boost in Local Government Aid approved by the state Legislature this year could allow the city to close an $18 million budget hole without another round of steep increases for homeowners.
By the numbers: Carter's $820.5 million proposed budget — which represents a 5% increase in annual spending — calls for raising the property tax levy by 3.7%, or roughly $7.4 million. He said that without the state funding, the levy jump would have been closer to 8%.
Between the lines: Rising values for industrial and commercial properties mean owners of median-valued homes will end up paying $26 less a year, as non-residential buildings make up a bigger share of the city's tax base.
Flashback: This year's levy went up more than 14% in part due to a court-ordered change in how the city pays for street upkeep. The spike drew ire from many residents.
Zoom in: Other highlights of the budget proposal include:
- $13.6 million in one-time state funding for public safety, including gun violence prevention efforts, recruitment and training of new police officers, and new firefighter safety equipment.
- $3.4 million for mill and overlay road maintenance, via funds redirected from another residential street sealing program.
- $250,000 to cover the cost of swim lessons for kids 10 and under.
- $1.1 million in federal dollars to partner with a nonprofit to pay off residents' medical debt.
- Dozens of new city staff positions, including increases at the fire and police departments.
What we're hearing: Council president Amy Brendmoen told Axios she feels "really positive" about the proposal citing what she called a modest levy increase.
What we're watching: Carter is backing a November ballot question that would increase the sale tax by one cent to raise $1 billion for roads and parks over the next 20 years. Without that revenue, he suggested the city could face steeper tax hikes or spending cuts in the future.
- "We're going to have to put money into our streets," he said. "And if we don't get it from a sales tax proposal, we're going to have to get it from somewhere else."
Plus: State lawmakers could change the Local Government Aid formula again in future budgets, leaving the city with another gaping hole to fill.
What's next: The city council will review the mayor's proposal and craft and pass a final budget by the end of the year.
