Thousands of St. Paul residents could see their medical debt wiped away under a proposed partnership with a national nonprofit.

Driving the news: In his Thursday budget address, Mayor Melvin Carter pitched spending $1.1 million in remaining federal COVID relief funds to contract with RIP Medical Debt to resolve unpaid hospital bills.

The nonprofit estimates that it can use that cash to pay off $110 million in balances for a 45,000 families, Carter said. The average recepient would see $2,324 in bills eliminated.

Why it matters: Debt related to soaring health care costs can have sweeping and destabilizing effects — one recent study found increased risks of eviction, food insecurity and poor health outcomes, regardless of income.

What they're saying: Carter called the proposal a "no-brainer" in a Wednesday interview with reporters.

"[Medical debt is] a cloud over people's lives and finances, it keeps people from accessing the medical care that they need," he said."We understand today in a way that we didn't just three, four years ago, that anything that stands between St. Paul residents and their medical care creates a health crisis for us."

How it works: The nonprofit, fueled by donations, negotiates with hospital systems to purchase eligible medical debt in batches at a steep discount. It then forgives the debt, relieving consumers of the burden to pay.

The program is open to those who make up to 400% of the federal poverty guidelines — about $54,000 for an individual or $111,000 for a family of four — or who have medical debt that equates to 5% or more of their annual household income. No application is required.

Between the lines: RIP Medical Debt works directly with hospital systems to identify and acquire accounts. The St. Paul funds will only cover residents' unpaid bills at health systems within the city.

Those who have their debts cleared via the program would be informed via a letter.

Zoom out: At least two other cities, including Cleveland, have partnered with the nonprofit. Carter said he got the idea from Cleveland's mayor, who is a friend.

Of note: Carter told reporters Wednesday that local hospital systems are open to partnering on the effort. Representatives from the systems stood during the mayor's Thursday address in support.

What's next: The city council will weigh the proposal as it crafts a budget in the months ahead.