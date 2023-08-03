2 hours ago - Things to Do

Take the survey: How Axios Twin Cities readers prefer to tip

Audrey Kennedy
an illustration of a 100 dollar bill on a fork

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As some Twin Cities restaurants remove service fees after negative customer feedback, we want to know your thoughts on the mandatory charges.

Catch up quick: The fees, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, typically range from 15% to 22% of the bill and are often cited as a way to ensure higher hourly pay for all staff.

  • But they can confuse customers who are unsure what it goes toward and if it substitutes for a tip, or frustrate those who feel forced into a high gratuity, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Weigh in: Take our poll to share your preference.

