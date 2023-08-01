Apple pie cider, anyone? Minnesota State Fair releases list of new drinks for 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Butter Together, a new beer brewed as part of a partnership between Blue Barn and Second Harvest Heartland, is a rich golden ale with flavors of "caramel, creamy butter, and vanilla." Photo courtesy of The Blue Barn

Dozens of new drinks will hit taps, cups and coolers at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Driving our thirst: On Tuesday, the fair released a list of 65 new beverages vendors will debut when the fairgrounds open Aug. 24.

Many are only available during the Great Minnesota Get-Together's 12-day run.

What to expect: Booze infused with fruit and citrus. By our count, at least two-thirds of the descriptions mention those flavors. Summer berries and pineapple were among the popular tasting notes.

The "Beach'd Cruiser" cider by Sociable Cider Works, for example, features pineapple, guava and passionfruit, while the "Bases Juiced," brewed by Surly, is described as a "strawberry lemonade-inspired ale."

Plus: Sips that cater to the sweet tooths among us, including an "Apple Pie Cider," a "Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake" and beers inspired by butterscotch, blueberry pancakes, cherry pie, strawberry shortcake and tiramisu.

Of note: Almost all of the drinks include alcohol, but the list includes one non-alcoholic blonde ale.

Flashback: The fair released a pickle-heavy list of new foods last month.

Go deeper with the full drink list.