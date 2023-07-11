The hot new trend at Minnesota State Fair concession stands this year appears to be pickles.

Five of the 34 items on the 2023 new foods list released Tuesday are pickle items, including mango punch-infused pickles, pickle cheese curd tacos, fries, lemonade and popsicles with dill pickle slices inside.

One of the seven new vendors also has "St. Paul Pickle fudge" on the menu.

Flashback: Pickle pizza was arguably the most talked-about — and controversial — food of last year's lineup, and it still had fans nine months after the fair ended.

Audrey reported that the line to grab a slice was the longest out of all food stands on the first day of Kickoff to the Summer at the Fair this May.

Plus: There are a plethora of lemonades this year, including six new flavors (three of which are topped with cotton candy) and a lemonade sorbet served in half a frozen lemon.

Zoom out: Savory items make up the majority of new foods, including cheese curd stuffed pizza pretzels, walleye fritter pops, fried green tomato sandwiches, lutefisk steam buns and a charcuterie board — which includes pickles.

On the sweeter side, there are cheesecake curds, fruity cereal milk biscuits, birthday cake doughnuts and strawberry-filled churros.

Here's what we're eyeing:

🥒 Torey will take one for the team and try the dill pickle cheese curds tacos. She sampled the pickle pizza on camera last year and thought it was pretty good. Not all heroes wear capes!

🍞 Nothing is jumping out at Nick this year, but that Holey Hamloaf sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall looks like a breakfast winner.

🍋 Audrey has a sweet tooth and wants to try the violet lemonade topped with lavender love cotton candy from Spinning Wylde.

Find all 34 foods via the Minnesota State Fair.