The best, worst and weirdest new Minnesota State Fair foods
I journeyed to the state fair's opening day with a detailed map, two friends and a dream: to try 13 of the new foods and drinks.
- I succeeded, and my stomach is not happy.
Here’s some of the best, worst and weirdest things I tried this year.
Instant Classic: The cheese curd tacos from Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos. ($12)
- Delicious, over-the-top fried food starring a Midwest fair staple. You can’t go wrong. 8/10.
- The Tot Dog ($7), a corn dog fried in tater tot batter, is a close runner-up. 7/10.
Best concept: The Sundae Sammie from Brim. ($10)
- The grilled cinnamon bread sandwich with strawberry jam and cream is creative, pretty, and easy to eat while walking. 8/10.
Biggest surprise: Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chips from Blue Moon Diner. ($10)*
- I wasn’t sure what to expect, but these hit the spot. Sweet without being overwhelming, and the dip is fantastic. 9.5/10.
Most disappointing: Sweet Potato Poutine from Blue Barn. ($14)
- Very salty, not enough sweet potato flavor and my serving only had three cheese curds! But the Beyond Meat sausage was very good. 4/10.
Grossest: Pickle Pizza from Rick’s Pizza. ($10)*
- I like pickles, but this just wasn’t good. It was a little better when I took the pickles off — the dill ranch sauce was the best part. 2/10.
Best overall: Mango Kulfi from Hot Indian. ($5)
- All three of us agreed — this creamy Indian ice cream (on a stick, with sprinkles!) was the best of the fair. We were eight foods deep and we still went back for another. 11/10.
Also: We tried the blueberry basil lemonade (10/10), concha bacon burger (6.5/10), Baklava beer (8/10), tirokroketes (7/10), vegan chicken-fried steak (7.5/10) and Blue Macaroon beer (5.5/10).
*Note: Prices with asterisks include a $1 credit card surcharge.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.