The Great Minnesota Get-Together is once again getting more expensive.

Driving the news: The State Fair's board of managers approved a $1 increase for all categories for 2023, bringing the cost of a single adult ticket at the gate to $18.

Admission for seniors and kids ages five to 12 costs $16.

Plus: On-site parking will be $20 per car, a $3 increase from 2022.

Driving the price hikes: Rising costs, including for public safety, facilities fixes and the free Park & Ride system, State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer said in a release.

Flashback: Five years ago, an adult ticket was $14. Kids and seniors got in for $12.

Be smart: Future fair-goers can stock up on passes for $14 a piece through the end of January.

After that, pre-fair discount tickets will cost $15.

Save the date: This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together is Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.