Minnesota State Fair tickets to increase $1 for 2023
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is once again getting more expensive.
Driving the news: The State Fair's board of managers approved a $1 increase for all categories for 2023, bringing the cost of a single adult ticket at the gate to $18.
- Admission for seniors and kids ages five to 12 costs $16.
Plus: On-site parking will be $20 per car, a $3 increase from 2022.
Driving the price hikes: Rising costs, including for public safety, facilities fixes and the free Park & Ride system, State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer said in a release.
Flashback: Five years ago, an adult ticket was $14. Kids and seniors got in for $12.
Be smart: Future fair-goers can stock up on passes for $14 a piece through the end of January.
- After that, pre-fair discount tickets will cost $15.
Save the date: This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together is Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.