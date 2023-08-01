These are Minnesota's newest laws as of Aug. 1
Marijuana legalization isn't the only new law taking effect in Minnesota on Aug. 1. Here's a look at some of the changes the new month will bring:
🇺🇲 Members of a new commission tasked with redesigning the state flag will be appointed by Aug. 1. They have until January to get the job done.
- Unless the Legislature vetoes their chosen design, the new flag will fly starting in May.
🚗 A law aimed at making catalytic converters harder to steal and sell includes new labeling and paperwork requirements.
🔫 Expanded background check legislation sets new rules related to private transfers and sales of firearms.
🖊️ Writing or updating a will? You can now use an e-signature instead of pen and paper to make it official.
🏫 Schools must notify parents ahead of an active shooter drill and give students the choice to opt out.
🚲 Cyclists no longer need to make a full stop at a stop sign — they can instead slow and yield to any oncoming vehicles under a new "Idaho stop" rule.
⚖️ It's now a crime to share "deepfake" images depicting sexual acts or imagery without the subject's consent.
- The law also prohibits the deliberate sharing of digitally created or altered content "made with the intent to hurt a candidate or influence the result of an election" within 90 days of the election.
